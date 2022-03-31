Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Into Drug-Discovery, Protein-Testing Firms

The prominent asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Wednesday bought into a drug-discovery-technology stock, again bulked up on a major cryptocurrency stock, and again sold shares of a major electric-vehicle maker.

She also continued her buying of 3D-printing stocks. (All valuations are as of Wednesday’s close.)

Ark funds purchased 496,322 shares of Twist Bioscience  (TWST) – Get Twist Bioscience Corp. Report, valued at $24.9 million.

Twist Bio, South San Francisco, says on its investor-relations page that the core of its platform “is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by ‘writing’ DNA on a silicon chip.

