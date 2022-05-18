Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys International-E-Commerce, Biotech Stocks

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, bought shares of a biotech and a technology company focused on enabling international e-commerce.

She also sold four companies. All valuations below are as of Tuesday’s close.

Ark Fintech Innovation ETF  (ARKF) – Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Report purchased 96,707 shares of Global-E Online  (GLBE) , the e-commerce company, valued at $2.2 million. 

Global-E Online’s e-commerce platform, the website says, uses “localization capabilities, big-data, best-practice business intelligence models, [and] streamlined international logistics [to] enable retailers and brands to increase international traffic conversion and sales and achieve significant global online growth.”