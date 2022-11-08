Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys DraftKings Amid big Drop

by

Famed investor Cathie Wood bought shares of two major companies and sold shares of two others Nov. 4, continuing her double-sided trading pattern.

The chief executive of Ark Investment Management acquired 1,682,361 shares of online sports betting company DraftKings  (DKNG)  through several Ark funds. That kitty was valued at $19 million as of Friday’s close.

DraftKings sank 28% Friday, the biggest drop since it began trading in 2019, after the company said its user growth slowed in the third quarter.