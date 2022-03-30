Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

Asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, traded again on Tuesday, buying a major cryptocurrency stock and selling shares of a big electric vehicle maker.

She also continued her purchases of biotechs, bought into a Chinese electric vehicle maker, and acquired shares of a maker of robotic systems. (All valuations are as of Tuesday’s close.)

Wood bought Coinbase  (COIN) , the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, for the second day in a row. In January, Ark said bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. It recently traded at $47,288.

