Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Big Into Biotech

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Monday purchased a heavy dose of biotechnology stocks.

All valuations below are as of Monday’s close.

Ark funds bought 860,480 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks  (DNA) , a biotech company, valued at $2.6 million. The stock has lost 65% year to date.

Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) – Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report snatched 604,154 shares of Butterfly Network  (BFLY) – Get Butterfly Network Inc. Class A Report, an ultrasound device company, valued at $2.2 million. The stock has slid 46% so far this year.