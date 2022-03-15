Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Car Maker; Sells Pharma

Star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, remains active in the tumultuous stock market, on Monday buying aerospace and Chinese-vehicle shares. She sold pharmaceutical stocks.

Ark funds purchased 817,817 shares of Archer Aviation  (ACHR) , an electric taxi aircraft maker, which was valued at $2.4 million. (All valuations are as of Monday’s close.)

Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF  (ARKQ) – Get ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Report bought 53,228 shares of China’s BYD  (BYDDY) , which makes electric cars, valued at $2.3 million.

