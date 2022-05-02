Cathie Wood Urges Caution About Fed Raising Rates

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Sagging Healthcare Stock

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, did more selling than buying on April 29, including the sale of a personalized-health-care-benefits provider for companies.

All valuations below are as of Friday’s close

On the buying side, Ark Genomic Revolution ETF  (ARKG) – Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Report purchased 1,549,803 shares of Seattle health-care-benefits provider Accolade  (ACCD) , valued at $8.6 million.

Accolade stock dropped 50% Friday, after the company said it lost its biggest customer, Comcast  (CMCSA) – Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report. Wood frequently buys stocks after they drop.

