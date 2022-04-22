Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Adds to Tech Favorites, Swaps EV Producers

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment management, on Thursday continued to bulk up on some of her favorite technology stocks.

She also bought shares of one major electric-vehicle maker, while selling another. The valuations listed below are as of Thursday’s close.

Ark exchange-traded funds purchased 68,294 shares of e-commerce platform Shopify  (SHOP) – Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, valued at $32.8 million. The company is the 14th largest holding in Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report.

