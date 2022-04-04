Cathie Wood Urges Caution About Fed Raising Rates

The asset manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Wealth Management, has expressed opposition to much more in the way of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Her thoughts came in a web presentation and tweet over the weekend.

In the Saturday tweet, she wrote, “Yesterday, the yield curve – as measured by the difference between the 10-year Treasury and 2-year Treasury yields – inverted, suggesting that the Fed is going to raise interest rates as growth and/or inflation surprise on the low side of expectations … which will be a mistake.”

