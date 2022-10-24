Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

Cathie Wood Strikes Gold on Bitcoin Investment

by

Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may have hit the skids, but she has crushed it on bitcoin.

The Ark Investment Management CEO bought $100,000 worth of bitcoin when it traded at $250, she told The What Bitcoin Did Podcast. As of Oct. 24 that would be worth $7.7 million.

Wood bought on the influence of research by her mentor Arthur Laffer, a former economics professor and key economic official in the Reagan administration.

Turning to Wood’s Ark ETFs, their performance hasn’t matched that of her bitcoin investment.