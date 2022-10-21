Cathie Wood Snags Tesla Shares, Unloads Nvidia

Cathie Wood Snags Tesla Shares, Unloads Nvidia

by

Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has said that this year’s drop in the “disruptive” technology stocks she owns represents a buying opportunity.

And she put her money where her mouth is Thursday, with Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK)  buying 66,190 shares of Tesla  (TSLA) , worth $13.7 million as of Thursday’s close.

Tesla dropped 7% Thursday amid concern about its earnings outlook, and has slumped 41% year to date. The electric vehicle titan is the second biggest holding of Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF.