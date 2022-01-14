The Hamden Journal

Cathie Wood Sees Ark Fund Bounce but Don’t Forget It’s a Bear Market

Shares of the Ark Innovation Fund  (ARKK) – Get ARK Innovation ETF Report have had a pretty solid couple of days.

From Monday’s low to Wednesday’s high, the ETF has rallied 11.5%.

However, as good as the rally felt, let’s not lose sight of reality, which is that ARKK remains trapped in a brutal bear market. So do most growth stocks.

If it weren’t for Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report holding up relatively well — ARKK’s top holding — then the ETF would likely be down much more than it is now.

Cathie Wood has blamed some of the losses on the market being irrational. 

