Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn't Going to $12. Here's What She Missed.

Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

by

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood predicted in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel. The prediction wasn’t correct, providing a lesson in commodity investing.


Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.