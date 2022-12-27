Cathie Wood Feels Investors' Pain, Foresees Gains

Cathie Wood Feels Investors’ Pain, Foresees Gains

by

Popular money manager Cathie Wood of Ark Investment Management has seen her young-technology-stock funds hit the skids this year amid weak earnings.

Wood’s flagship Ark Innovation ETF  (ARKK) – Get Free Report has lost 68% in 2022 and is down 81% from its February 2021 peak.

The Ark chief executive has defended her strategy by noting that she has a five-year investment horizon. But the five-year annualized return of Ark Innovation totaled a negative 2.66% through Dec. 26, against the S&P 500’s positive return of 9.38%.