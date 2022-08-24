Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia?

Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia
NVDA,
+0.86%
ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

The ARK Innovation ETF
ARKK,
-0.55%
sold $40 million worth of Nvidia on Tuesday, and the ARK Next Generation ETF
ARKW,
-1.53%
sold $11 million of shares. Wood hasn’t been that active in the stock, and her previous trades in the stock this year were all buys.

The microchip industry is seeing a slowdown in growth. The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics this week said sales growth will slow to 14% this year and 5% in 2023, after 26% growth in 2021.

Nvidia shares have slumped 42% this year, though the stock has bounced 21% from its July lows. Wood’s flagship innovation fund has skidded 54% this year, though it has climbed 22% from its lows in May.

The ARK complex however pounced on Zoom Video Communications
ZM,
-16.54%
after the 17% sell-off in the virtual meeting provider following its poorly-received results. The ARK Innovation fund snapped up $60 million worth of Zoom and the next-generation fund added another $11 million worth of shares.

Meanwhile, ARK’s funds continued to reduce their shares in Signify Health
SGFY,
-1.14%,
which has rallied on reports of a bidding war, with funds selling a combined $26 million.