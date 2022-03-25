Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

Star investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, has recently built a stake in a biotechnology company that earlier this month received a dose of good news.

The stock is Adaptive Biotechnologies  (ADPT) – Get Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. Report. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency-use authorization for a new test developed by the Seattle company to find prior Covid infections.

The new test differs from previous ones the FDA has authorized to discover Covid antibodies. The Adaptive test hunts for a T-cell response that would indicate whether someone was infected previously.

