Cathie Wood: Ark Continues Exact Sciences Dump

Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, keeps unloading what was the No. 1 holding in Ark’s flagship fund.

Ark funds sold 683,698 shares of Exact Sciences  (EXAS) – Get Free Report Jan. 25, valued at $43.9 million as of that day’s close. It’s a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test.

Wood apparently is trying to take advantage of the stock’s recent rebound. Exact Sciences’ stock has lost 7% over the past year, but it has jumped 113% since Oct. 14, buoyed by strong earnings and the overall market’s rally.