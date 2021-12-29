Catherine Zeta-Jones posts black bikini photo to Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a photo of herself sporting a black bikini to Instagram. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Catherine Zeta-Jones is soaking up the sun.

On Wednesday, the Chicago actress, 52, shared a photo of herself sporting a black bikini to Instagram. She captioned the selfie “Sun’s out.”

The star received lots of love in her comments section. One follower wrote, “Now that’s a way to end a year, WOW,” while another added, “Too beautiful in this photo.”

Others, however, pointed out that it’s not exactly sunny all over the world, with many joking that Los Angeles and the U.K. are both seeing rainy days.

Earlier this month, Zeta-Jones wowed followers by taking to Instagram to share a video featuring her dancing skills (and her abs), all set to the tune of a David Bowie hit.

“Of course I would have ‘Let’s Dance’ by David Bowie on my photoshoot playlist,” the Prodigal Son alum captioned the behind-the-scenes clip, which was from a shoot for her activewear line, Casa Zeta Jones.

The Oscar winner recently spoke to New Beauty about how the last year has impacted her mental health, as well as her decision to stay active.

“It is such an easy time to procrastinate, put things off, and push things to the back of our minds — all of that builds up eventually,” she explained to the outlet. “All of the little things can very quickly become bigger and bigger. What helps me is looking at the big picture and saying, ‘Well, I didn’t get that done today, but that’s OK,’ and then just waking up again tomorrow and doing it. We’re always able to change the path of our day. We’re able to do that with a toolbox of techniques— whether it’s meditating, eating well or uncluttering our spaces, or focusing on what’s important at the time and simply saying, ‘That will have to wait.’ I don’t consider that procrastinating; I consider that prioritizing. My biggest thing is, ‘A healthy mind, a healthy body.’ I find that that mainly comes through having healthy thoughts and doing good things for yourself and for others.”

