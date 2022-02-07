Catherine Zeta-Jones joins Disney+ National Treasure series as ‘badass billionaire’

After turning her makeup-tutorial Instagrams into national treasures, Catherine Zeta-Jones is becoming one herself.

The Oscar- and Tony-winning actress, 52, will play a leading series regular role in the National Treasure TV series that’s coming to Disney+.

According to a character description, Zeta-Jones will play Billie, who’s “a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who lives by her own code.”

“She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer,” the description continues. “Billie’s used to getting what she wants — and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.”

Based on the Nicolas Cage-starring National Treasure movies, the new show will focus on a new, younger heroine, Jess, played by Lisette Alexis. She’s a DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure — the one Billie is after.

Zeta-Jones was recently seen on the Prodigal Son series, and also on Instagram being the makeup influencer we didn’t know we needed. Just watch her promote a smokey eye pencil and you’ll understand. It even prompted a Chloe Fineman impression.

EW confirmed in May 2020 that the series was in development after franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer made mention of it in an interview with Collider. Almost two years later, things are shaping up.

The cast also includes Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues (Lady Bird) as Ethan, Antonio Cipriano (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill) as Oren, and Jake Austin Walker (Rectify) as Liam. These characters are Jess’ friends whom she recruits to help with her treasure hunting.

Lyndon Smith (Parenthood) will also star as FBI Agent Ross, who assists in the quest.

Bruckheimer is executive producing the series with Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, and Mira Nair. Muirragui also serves as a writer, while Nair is directing.

