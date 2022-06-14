Catherine Tate Comedy ‘The Nan Movie’ Acquired By Screen Media – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the road-trip comedy The Nan Movie, written by Catherine Tate (The Office) and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), with plans for a day-and-date theatrical and on-demand release this July.

The film will serve as the origin story of Joannie Taylor aka Nan—the foul-mouthed grandmother character first introduced by Tate on her multi-award-winning BBC series, The Catherine Tate Show. It follows Nan as she goes on a wild road trip from London to Ireland with her long-suffering grandson Jamie (Mathew Horne) to make amends with her estranged and dying sister Nell (Katherine Parkinson). Through a series of flashbacks, we see the young sisters fall in love with the same handsome GI during World War 2 and how the consequences of this love triangle shaped Nan into the cantankerous old b*****d she is today. Militant vegan arsonists, Australian rugby teams, all-night raves and crazed cops on motorbikes all make for a proper day out.

Tate plays young and old versions of Nan in the film produced by Damian Jones, which also stars Parker Sawyers, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Jack Doolan and Niky Wardley. Tate, Kieran Corrigan, Jim Reeve, Robert Halmi, Josie Rourke, Fay Davies, Norman Merry and Peter Hampden served as executive producers. While the project is billed as a Catherine Tate Film, it has no credited director.

“I am delighted that Nan will be making her way across the pond and launching herself onto unsuspecting audiences with her first road movie,” said Tate. “Buckle up kids, it’s going to be a heck of a ride.”

“Nan is such a beloved character as played by the charismatic and hilarious Catherine Tate,” said Screen Media in a statement. “Screen Media can’t wait to introduce even wider audiences to this special brand of comedy by releasing The Nan Movie stateside.”

“Hello Sweethearts,” added Nan in closing, “full disclosure, anyone who is easily offended should f**k off now!”

