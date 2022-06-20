Catherine Reitman’s ‘Workin’ Moms’ to End With Upcoming Season 7 on CBC, Netflix

Catherine Reitman’s mommy-comedy sitcom Workin’ Moms is set to end with its upcoming seventh season.

The daughter of the late Hollywood director Ivan Reitman writes, directs and stars in the sitcom that launched on the CBC network in Canada in 2017, before Netflix picked up the Canadian import two years later. The final season will debut on CBC and CBC Gem in winter 2023, followed by a release on Netflix elsewhere globally.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment is at work in Toronto on the final season, which will consist of 13 half-hour episodes.

“And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show — I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas,” Reitman said in a statement.

Reitman will return to star in the final season alongside Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, Sarah McVie, Sadie Munroe, Peter Keleghan, Nikki Duval and Enuka Okuma as Sloane Mitchell.

The creator and star also posted a video to Twitter sharing the news, calling the “hilarious” and “deeply moving” final season a “love letter” to both the fans and her father, who died earlier this year. The previous season ended on a cliffhanger.

Workin’ Moms is executive produced by Reitman, Sternberg, Jonathan A. Walker, Tina Horwitz and Joe Sorge. Jessie Gabe and Karen Kicak will showrun the seventh season and also serve as executive producers.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.