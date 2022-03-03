Catherine McEvoy Promoted At Adam Goodman’s Invisible Narratives – The Hamden Journal

Catherine McEvoy has been promoted to Co-President at Adam Goodman’s e-commerce company Invisible Narratives, with entertainment exec Greg Siegel joining as President and Head of Programming, and finance expert Mike Weetman coming aboard as CFO.

In her new role, Catherine will continue to lead the business affairs and legal group while expanding her duties on the Inviz.tv platform launch. Siegel will look to further enhance the immersive experiences that bundle creators, content and commerce. Then, there’s Weetman, who will lead finance, strategy and business development, with a strong focus on fundraising and building long-term third-party relationships and partnerships.

The new hires round out Invisible Narratives’ already established team of executives from major technology and digital media companies, following the recently announced addition of Apple Music veteran Julie Pilat who serves as President of Music.

Invisible Narratives



“I’ve known Greg, Mike, Catherine, and Julie for many years and am thrilled for them to lead the team at Invisible Narratives,” said Goodman. “Each brings substantial experience and expertise, and they will be instrumental in facilitating growth across our business.”

McEvoy formerly served as Invisible Narratives’ Head of Business Affairs and has spent her career providing highly specialized expertise to numerous emerging digital entertainment companies and major brands and networks, becoming known as one of the top entertainment transactional attorneys specializing in digital and new media. She was the second hire at Invisible Narratives and has been instrumental in overseeing all significant deals for the company. McEvoy has led negotiations on well over 150 talent deals, including those for some of the world’s biggest TikTokers, YouTubers, musicians and social media platforms.

Siegel brings more than 25 years of experience in the industry at companies including Endeavor, Legendary Entertainment and the Mark Gordon Company. He has successfully created new revenue streams for media companies, managed talent and creator relationships, driven corporate partnerships, and packaged content for linear and digital distribution.

Weetman brings more than 30 years of leadership experience at high growth technology, entertainment, digital media & SaaS companies spanning start-up, PE-backed mid-cap to global public entities including Whalerock Digital, Yahoo!, DreamWorks, 20th Century Fox, EMI Music/Capitol Records, Flex Technology & EY. He has developed and cultivated multimillion-dollar partnerships with NBC, MGM, YouTube, MSN, AOL, P&G, MediaVest/Publicis and other market leaders and has built and implemented innovative business models and monetization strategies enabling businesses to grow and scale profitably.

Founded by Adam Goodman, former President of Paramount Pictures and former President of DreamWorks SKG, who led both companies to their highest-grossing years ever, Invisible Narratives is a “tradigital” entertainment company with a direct-to-fans e-commerce platform, INVIZ.tv, that services creators in the Creator Economy. The company focuses on bundling tentpole events featuring influential creators and musicians with limited-edition merchandise drops, including NFTs, into a seamless “watch and shop” user experience.