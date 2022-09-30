Catherine Hardwicke to Receive Santa Fe International Film Festival Visionary Award – The Hamden Journal

Catherine Hardwicke will receive the Santa Fe International Film Festival’s Visionary Award this October at Jean Cocteau Cinema.

The Twilight and Thirteen filmmaker also will be leading an acting workshop at the Santa Fe Playhouse.

Her latest film, Prisoner’s Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox and Ernie Hudson, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Written by Mark Bacci, the film tells the story of a tough but proud ex-con who’s struggling to find a way to reconnect with his only daughter and grandson. Once he begins an attempt at reconciliation, his violent past catches up to him.

Hardwicke’s biggest-grossing movie is the 2008 vampire YA romance Twilight, which launched the franchise and grossed $408M WW. Her 2003 directorial debut, Thirteen, won the Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival that year and notched a Supporting Actress Oscar for Holly Hunter, among other accolades. Additional directing credits include Red Riding Hood, Miss Bala and Lords of Dogtown.

As a production designer, her credits include Three Kings, Suburbia, Laurel Canyon, Vanilla Sky, Tombstone and Tank Girl.