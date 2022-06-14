Caterpillar Follows Boeing In Chicago Exit, Moving HQ To Texas

Updated at 12:42 pm EST

Caterpillar  (CAT) – Get Caterpillar Inc. Report said Tuesday it will begin moving its corporate headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year, marking the second major multi-national to exit the greater Chicago area over the past two months.

Caterpillar said it will start the transition of its global headquarters later this year to the group’s existing site in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar moved last moved its corporate headquarters from Peoria, Illinois to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield in 2017. 