Stocks in the industrial sector have been on a tear. In aggregate, they are knocking on the door of reaching new heights.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (ticker:



XLI



), home to



Caterpillar



(CAT),



Deere



(DE),



Honeywell International



(HON),



Boeing



(BA), and others, is up 24% from its lowest close of the year, hit in late September. At $102 a share, the fund could be about to surpass its all-time high of about $107, hit in November, 2021.