Caterpillar Costs Bite in First Earnings Miss Since 2020

(Bloomberg) — Caterpillar Inc. posted lower-than-expected quarterly profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic as raw material costs continued to climb.

The maker of iconic yellow bulldozers blamed higher input costs for driving unfavorable manufacturing expenses across its business segments in the fourth quarter, according to its earnings report released Tuesday. Caterpillar’s adjusted earnings of $3.86 a share missed analysts’ estimates for the first time in 11 quarters.

Caterpillar has grappled with rising freight and material costs along with global supply chain troubles that have posed large hurdles to the producer since the start of the pandemic, eating into profit margins. Still, the company has repeatedly raised prices of its equipment to offset these pressures to great success.

Shares of the Irving, Texas-based company fell 2.6% to $254.68 at 9:31 am in New York.

Caterpillar didn’t give details on which raw material costs had the biggest impact in the quarter. The company’s net earnings were also hurt by a goodwill impairment charge tied to its locomotive business and unfavorable currency impacts, specifically from the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar.

Still, Caterpillar is optimistic about the year ahead, saying it expects sales to increase from last year with the help of favorable prices even as dealer inventories remain little changed. Any concerns about manufacturing costs will be more than offset by price hikes this year, the firm said in a presentation. The outlook comes even as Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said China demand is slow and will continue to be below 2022 levels.

The bellwether company’s performance can be a harbinger for the broader economy, since its machinery is key for the construction, mining and energy sectors across every continent. The earnings report comes as economic uncertainty from the Americas to Europe and Asia leave investors unsure as to whether the biggest economies are on the brink of recession.

