Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script & “Gorgeous” New Cast – The Hamden Journal

Caterina Scorsone is sharing her excitement for Season 19 of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy—with the script for the premiere episode in hand. The series is set to return on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

Scorsone, who portrays Amelia Shepherd in the long-running medical drama, also got fans riled up while describing what they can expect from the newly added cast members including Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis.

“Memorizing lines for #1901. It’s here. There will be updates. The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go,” she tweeted on Saturday.

All five incoming actors will play first-year surgical residents at Grey Sloan, which was ordered to disband and rebuild its teaching program in the Season 18 finale. ABC has not released further information regarding the show’s new season, so the masses will have to stay tuned for the updates promised by Scorsone.

The long-running series wrapped up its 18th season in May on a high note, taking the top spot for Thursday night ratings which also served as its 400th episode. The dramatic 2-hour finale of Grey’s Anatomy delivered both the evening’s highest demo rating and largest audience snagging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 3.97 million viewers.