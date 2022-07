Categories Revealed For Main Telecast & 2 Creative Arts Shows – The Hamden Journal

The Television Academy has announced the awards categories that will be presented during the 74th Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on NBC from the Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12, and the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, which will take place in the same location Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4. An edited presentation will air Sept. 10, on FXX.

No major changes in the lineup of the main telecast, which, like last year, will include 25 categories. The only tweaks from 2021 are Outstanding Sketch Series replacing Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For a Variety Special stepping in for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series as the two categories alternate.

As previously announced, the Creative Arts Emmys are going back to two ceremonies after expanding to three last year.

Here is the category list (in alphabetical order) by night:

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Sunday, September 4, 2022

1. OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

2. OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

3. OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

4. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

5. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

6. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

7. OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

8. OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

9. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

10. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

11. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

12. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

13. OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

14. OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

15. OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

16. OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

17. OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

18. OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

19. OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

20. OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

21. OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

22. OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM

23. OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC

UNDERSCORE)

24. OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

25. OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

26. OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

27. OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

28. OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

29. OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

30. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

31. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

32. OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

33. OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES

34. OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

35. OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

36. OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

37. OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

38. OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

39. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

40. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

41. OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

42. OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

43. OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

44. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

45. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

1. OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

2. OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

3. OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

4. OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

5. OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

6. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING

7. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

8. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

9. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

10. OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

11. OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

12. OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

13. OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

14. OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

15. OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

16. OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

17. OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

18. OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

19. OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

20. OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

21. OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

22. OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL

DRAMATIC SCORE)

23. OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

24. OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

25. OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

26. OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

27. OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

28. OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

29. OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

30. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

31. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

32. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

33. OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP

34. OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

35. OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

36. OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

37. OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

38. OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

39. OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

40. OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

41. OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

42. OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

43. OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE

44. OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE

45. OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

46. OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

47. OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

48. OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

74th Emmy Awards Telecast – Monday, September 12, 2022

1. OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

2. OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

3. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

4. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

5. OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

6. OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

7. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

8. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

9. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

10. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

11. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

12. OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

13. OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

14. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

15. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

16. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

17. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

18. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

19. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

20. OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

21. OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

22. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

23. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

24. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

25. OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL