Cate Blanchett Sets Climate Change Podcast At Audible – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cate Blanchett is moving into podcasting.

The Nightmare Alley star has teamed up with climate entrepreneur and activist Danny Kennedy to launch Climate of Change. The series has been handed a two season order at Amazon’s Audible.

It comes after Blanchett, a long time environmentalist who launched the Who On Earth Cares campaign with the Australian Conservation Foundation in 2007, starred in Netflix climate change comedy Don’t Look Up.

She has created and co-hosts the show with Kennedy, who is CEO of New Energy Nexus and Managing Director of the California Clean Energy Fund.

The series is produced with her Dirty Films banner in association with StoryHunter.

It will see the two long-term friends explore despair, optimism and hope in the face of environmental change and will feature an exclusive soundtrack by Imogen Heap.

From women-led energy solutions in Uganda, to a Navajo solar farm in the Arizona desert, to ideas that could transform the global fashion industry, the pair offer surprising, uplifting stories of ingenuity and resilience.

It will feature guest interviews, who will discuss the biggest challenges humankind face and the incredible and ground-breaking work being done to tackle the crisis.

Blanchett said, “This podcast is a joyous extension of a long-standing friendship that all of us at Dirty Films have had with the wonderful Danny Kennedy. Danny’s knowledge about and passion for climate solutions is infectious, and our experience developing this project with the folks at StoryHunter for Audible has been a shot in the arm – and has gone a long way to tempering our eco-anxiety. We hope that our listeners enjoy hearing the conversations as much as we have enjoyed having them.”

“We are thrilled to be working on such an exciting and important series as Climate of Change, added Aurelie De Troyer, SVP, International English Content at Audible. “Podcasts are the perfect vehicle to educate and raise awareness of important issues and it’s an honor to collaborate with the extremely talented Cate and Danny on their first podcast. We have been blown away by the passion for this project from the teams at Dirty Films and Storyhunter and we know this will be something special.”