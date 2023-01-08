Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan and ‘Tár’ Win National Society of Film Critics, Completing Rare Major Critics Awards Trifecta

It was a rare hat trick victory for Todd Field’s “Tár,” as the drama added a best picture win from the National Society of Film Critics on Saturday. Following its prestigious wins from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and New York Film Critics Circle this season, it’s one of the few movies to win the trifecta of best picture awards from the three majors critics bodies.

The last films to win NSFC, NYFCC and LAFVA were Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” (2021), David Fincher’s “The Social Network” (2010) and Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker” (2009), all of which were nominated for best picture. Bigelow’s film went on to claim victory in the Academy’s top category.

But it’s not only the movie celebrating the three-peat, with “Tár” star Cate Blanchett and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” sensation Ke Huy Quan, winning all three lead actress and supporting actor trophies, respectively.

“Tár” also walked away with wins for best screenplay for Field, with supporting actress hopeful Nina Hoss being the runner-up in supporting actress. Blanchett and Field were both on Variety’s cover this past week.

Colin Farrell and Kerry Condon extended their leading tallies, picking up lead actor and supporting actress for their performances in Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” Farrell’s win was combined with his other acclaimed turn in Kogonada’s “After Yang.”

Laura Poitras’ “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” landed another nod on the critics’ circuit, winning best documentary from the awards body.

A24’s moving independent drama “Aftersun” continues to exude strength with its first-time filmmaker Charlotte Wells taking the directing award ahead of Park Chan-wook for “Decision to Leave.” This comes after its robust showing on the BAFTA longlists; it was shortlisted for multiple categories including best film, ahead of presumed juggernauts “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Women Talking.”

Poland’s intimate donkey tale “EO” won two prizes for best non-english film and best cinematography for Michał Dymek. This upcoming week is one of the most crucial of awards season with DGA and SAG noms announcing this week, along with the Golden Globes and Critics Choice ceremonies.

