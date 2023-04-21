Catching Up with the Crimson Tide: Baseball, softball enter pivotal stretch

It’s a pivotal stretch in conference play for the Alabama baseball and softball teams. Last weekend, the baseball team won its first SEC series of the season. The softball team cemented a winning record in league play with a massive sweep on the road. Here are some of the games and stories to take shape this week.

Softball

What happened: No. 13 Alabama (33-13) entered Starkville, Miss., last weekend with a conference mark of .500. The Crimson Tide needed the series, and took it with a three game sweep of Mississippi State. In Friday’s game, Alabama scored the game’s first three runs and added one more in the seventh and final inning, which turned out to be the most important since the Bulldogs scored two in the bottom of the frame. The 4-3 win sent the Crimson Tide’s SEC record to 7-6. Saturday’s game was far less intense- Alabama won 6-0 in shutout fashion. An Ally Shipman RBI single in the third inning of Sunday’s game was the only run scored by either team in the series finale. The Crimson Tide followed the big weekend by splitting midweek games in Huntington, W.Va., losing 5-3 to Liberty and winning 3-1 against Marshall. What’s on deck: It’s softball’s turn for a big home series against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The baseball team did its job last weekend at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The second act in this season’s iteration of the rivalry on the diamond features a full weekend slate at the Rhoads House. Auburn comes in while also being ranked and holding an overall record (and conference record) identical to Alabama’s. The opening game of the series is Montana Fouts’s senior day, and first pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game is a friendlier 3 p.m. CT first pitch, and the Sunday finale is set to commence bright and early at 11:30 a.m. CT. Names to know: Montana Fouts has been one of the best athletes to ever wear an Alabama uniform. It’s only right that her celebration comes in the midst of a big series, because competitors like her are made for the big moments. Since coming back to the Crimson Tide for the 2023 season, Fouts has continued to add to her trophy case. Bailey Dowling continued her nice recent string of success at the plate with a trio of hits against Liberty and a home run against Marshall. Her bat was the difference in the Crimson Tide’s nonconference win over Samford last week. Dowling has reached safely in seven straight games.

Baseball