Catch of the year? Notre Dame’s Braden Lenzy makes incredible TD grab against defender’s back

Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy might have made the TD catch of the year in the first half against Navy.

Lenzy had a defender between himself and the throw from Drew Pyne and simply reached around Mbiti Williams Jr. to grab the ball and pin the catch against Williams’ back for a 38-yard score.

Seriously. Watch this.

Lenzy’s grab is reminiscent of the famous grab that Alabama’s Tyrone Prothro made in 2005 against Southern Miss. Prothro’s catch had a higher degree of difficulty, but we’re not calling Lenzy’s catch easy either.

The catch was just Lenzy’s second TD of the season and part of his best performance of the season. He entered the game with just 14 catches in nine games and had five catches for 66 yards in the first quarter.