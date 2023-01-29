Catch of the playoffs? Ja’Marr Chase doubled on 4th down, makes great catch anyway

Joe Burrow isn’t worried about your double-team coverage. Ja’Marr Chase isn’t bothered by it.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a ridiculous play to start the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game. They decided to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Chiefs’ 41-yard line. We can debate if that was too risky, but Burrow shoved all his chips in the middle of the table on the pass.

Chase was bracketed off the line but Burrow threw deep to him anyway. Chase got free, positioned himself to make the catch and came down with a jumping grab for the first down. It was a beautiful 35-yard play that led to a touchdown and a tie game.

Imagine the confidence on both sides of that play. For Burrow, he’s throwing a pass against two defenders on a fourth down in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship game. Chase had to somehow come down with it despite getting hit right as he was in midair. The concentration to finish the catch was remarkable. It might have been the best play of the postseason, given the stakes.

Next Gen Stats said it as the most improbable fourth down conversion on a pass over the last three seasons, with a completion probability of just 13.4 percent.

Chase is a superstar. If you’re going to throw one blindly up to someone being double-covered, he’s one of the few that might come down with it.