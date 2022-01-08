Cat with black mustache resembles Freddie Mercury from Queen

The resemblance is “guaranteed to blow your mind.”

A cat sporting a black mustache across its face that brings to mind late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury has gained 1,000 Instagram followers in the past few days as social media croons over the uncanny likeness to the late frontman.

Mostaccioli the cat, rescued as stray in Southern California in August 2020, got more than 19,000 views for one short snippet of her “singing” on the account she shares with her sibling Izanami.

Commenters have dubbed the kitty “Freddie Purrcury.”

The diva kitty’s ‘band mates’ posted a thank you to her burgeoning fan base this week.

“She hopes her new followers enjoy seeing her daily life as much as she loves sharing it,” it read,

Mostaccioli has been dubbed “Freddie Purrcury” by fans of his on social media. Jam Press/@izanami.and.mostaccio