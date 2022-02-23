Casting Society’s 2022 Artios Awards Gets New Date – The Hamden Journal

The Artios Awards is on the move. The newly renamed Casting Society’s 37th annual awards gala has been reset for 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 23 — six days later than its planned St. Patrick’s Day date.

The ceremony will remain virtual for a second consecutive year.

“We are so excited to present this year’s show as a worldwide virtual ceremony to kick off our 40th anniversary celebration and our new name,” CSA President Kim Williams said. “We look forward to honoring the work of these deserving casting directors.”

The group also said today that it is partnering with Casting Workbook to show the Artios’ red carpet pre-show on YouTube from 2-4:30 p.m., hosted by Natasha Garguilo and Rodrigo Recio. Streaming plans for the awards ceremony are TBA.

The former Casting Society of America announced a name change to just Casting Society two weeks ago. The group was formed in 1982 and now boasts 1,200 members — casting directors and associate casting based in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa.