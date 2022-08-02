Casting Society Reveals 2022-23 Board – The Hamden Journal

The Casting Society has confirmed the changes to its Board of Directors for 2022-23. Destiny Lilly is the newly elected President, while Elizabeth Berra will serve as Secretary and Steven Tylor O’Connor as Treasurer.

CSA also announced its commitment to diversifying its board and made some notable appointments. Candido Cornejo Jr. is the first board member from the trans community, while Erin Tomasello is the first representing members who work in reality casting.

Lilly is a New York-based casting director who has worked on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Tony-winning Broadway musical A Strange Loop and the upcoming musical feature The Color Purple.

Berra is an associate casting birector based in New York and currently working with casting director Alexa L. Fogel. Berra’s credits include Anything’s Possible at Amazon, We Own This City at HBO, and Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah.

O’Conner is an associate casting director who shared a Daytime Emmy last year for Netflix’s The Healing Powers of Dude. He works at Aufiero/Horn Casting.

Casting Society was founded in 1982 with the purpose of establishing a recognized standard of professionalism in the casting field and providing its members with a support organization to further their goals and protect their common interests. The group is a resource for producers, directors, and creative teams around the world.

Here is the 2022-23 Board of Directors:

Destiny Lilly, President

Elizabeth Berra, Secretary

Steven Tylor O’Connor, Treasurer

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, VP Advocacy

Felicia Joseph, VP Advocacy

Caitlin D. Jones, VP Communications

Sujotta Pace, VP Events

Wendy Kurtzman, VP Events, European Chapter liaison

Rachel Reiss, VP Technology

Daniel Cabeza

Tiffany Little Canfield

Candido Cornejo Jr.

Jessica Daniels

Zora DeHorter

Kimberly Ehrlich

Eryn Goodman

Erica A. Hart

Stephanie Klapper

Erin Tomasello

Julie Tucker