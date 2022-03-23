Casting Society Lauds ‘CODA’, ‘West Side Story’ – The Hamden Journal

Best Picture Oscar nominees CODA, West Side Story and Don’t Look Up were among the winners at the Casting Society’s 37th annual Artios Awards, which were handed out today during a virtual ceremony that streamed live on YouTube. Check out the full list below.

Other films scoring the trophies that honor casting directors include Encanto, The Tender Bar and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which snared the Zeitgeist Award that is presented to a popular film.

On the TV front, winners included the casting crews behind Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit, Pose, Lovecraft Country, Big Mouth and Queer Eye, among others.

“We are so excited to honor these immensely talented, creative and hard working casting directors tonight,” said Casting Society President Kim Williams. “What a wonderful way to begin Casting Society’s 40th year by celebrating these extraordinary casting directors’ invaluable contributions to the entertainment world.”

Ghosts co-star Danielle Pinnock hosted the ceremony, which featured a number of big-name presenters including current Oscar nominees Steven Spielberg, Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, along with two-time Oscar nominee Lee Daniels and Emmy winner Brian Cox.

“I have always been so inspired by the endless creativity and passion that casting directors exhibit — in giving actors a platform to share their gifts and in helping creators achieve their vision by bringing together a perfect ensemble of performers,” Pinnock said.

Since 1985, the Artios Awards have honored casting directors in more than 20 categories spanning film, TV and theater. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the recently rebranded Casting Society.

Here are the winners at the 37th annual Artios Awards:

FILM

Animation

ENCANTO

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

DON’T LOOK UP

Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

Big Budget – Drama

WEST SIDE STORY

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

(tie)

THE TENDER BAR

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

ZOLA

Kim Taylor-Coleman

Studio or Independent – Drama

CODA

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

THE HUMANS

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

SHIVA BABY

Kate Geller

Short Film

GROWING FANGS

Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

The Zeitgeist Award

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

TELEVISION

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

TED LASSO

Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

CALL MY AGENT

Constance Demontoy

Television Series – Drama

POSE

Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

Limited Series

THE QUEEN’S GAMBIT

Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi (Location Casting)

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

THE UNITED STATES VS BILLIE HOLIDAY

Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

ALL THAT

Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Animated Series

BIG MOUTH

Julie Ashton

Reality Series

QUEER EYE

Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Short Form Series

MAPLEWORTH MURDERS

Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

THEATER

Virtual Theater

(new category exclusive for 2022 due to Covid shuttering Broadway)

TENNESSEE WILLIAMS’ THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Stephanie Klapper