Cassidy Hutchinson reacts to Trump tweet attacking Mike Pence on Jan. 6

Jan. 6 hearing: Meadows aide testifies Trump team knew weapons were present at rally before Capitol attack

Appearing before the Jan. 6 House select committee, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that as supporters arrived for the “Save America” rally the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, the then-president was made aware that many were in possession of weapons. According to Hutchinson, she overheard Trump directing security personnel to remove the magnetometers used to screen for weapons at the entrance of the Ellipse in order to allow more supporters into the audience.