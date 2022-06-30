Cassidy Hutchinson ‘living in a fantasy land’ after Jan. 6 testimony

​Former President Donald Trump ripped into Cassidy Hutchinson, the one-time White House aide who dropped several bombshell revelations at a House hearing this week — deriding her as a “social climber,” claiming she was “living in a fantasy land” and discounting her allegation that he lunged at a Secret Service agent on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 45th president laughed off the suggestion by Hutchinson that he tried to overpower his protective detail and drive the presidential SUV to the Capitol, saying during a Thursday interview with News​m​ax that “these guys lift 350 pounds, I don’t.”

“The woman is living in a fantasy land,” he said of Hutchinson, a former top aide to ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“She’s a social climber, if you call that social,” he continued. “I think it’s just a shame that this is happening to this country, and we don’t have any Republicans up there to dispute it.”

Cassidy Hutchinson accused Trump of trying to grab the wheel of his limousine from a Secret Service agent when they wouldn’t let him join the Jan. 6 riot. Getty Images

Trump denied allegations Hutchinson made over his alleged actions during the Capitol Riot. AP

According to Hutchinson, who testified under oath before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot Tuesday, Trump became so incensed when Secret Service agents refused to allow him to join his supporters that ​he tried to grab the steering wheel of the SUV he was being driven in and lunged toward Secret Service agent Robert “Bobby” Engel.​

“I’m the f–king president! Take me up to the Capitol now!” an irate Trump shouted, recalled Hutchinson, who said she ​had been told about the incident by Antony Ornato, then the White ​House’s deputy chief of staff for operations.

“Is there something wrong with her?” Trump mused aloud.

“She said I jumped from a car, I started strangling a Secret Service agent? I grabbed the steering wheel of a car? Said I wanted guns at my rally? I didn’t want guns. I have to speak, too​,” added the former president, who alleged the ​Secret Service called Hutchinson’s claims “totally false.”​​

Hutchinson continues to stand by her Tuesday testimony. AP

Soon after Hutchinson’s testimony, Secret Service sources disputed the claims to a number of media outlets, with CNN reporting that Ornato had denied even relating the account to her.

“They put her on, and they don’t even confirm it with the Secret Service,” Trump said. “The Secret Service people in the car said this didn’t happen, but you don’t even need that. Who would do that? I would grab a Secret Service person by the throat?​”

​​In her testimony, Hutchinson also said that Trump was aware that some in the crowd at his “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse were armed with AR-15-style assault rifles and firearms — but told Secret Service agents to remove the metal detectors to increase the size of the crowd in camera shots.

“I was in the vicinity of a conversation where I overheard the president say something to the effect of, ‘I don’t f–king care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me. Take the f–king [magnetometers] away,’” Hutchinson said.

Trump insisted in the Newsmax interview that he “didn’t want other people to get hurt” but added the crowd was “one of the biggest groups I’ve ever spoken to before.”

Allegedly Trump knew that his supporters were armed during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. AP

The former president went on to claim the House committee was “illegally formed.”

“When you look at what they’re doing, and you look at what they’re saying, what they’re doing to the country, the good news is, a lot of people aren’t watching. A lot of people aren’t listening to it, but they’re trying to do real harm,” he said.

Hutchinson’s lawyers Jody Hunt and William Jordan said late Wednesday that their client

“stands by all of the testimony she provided yesterday, under oath, to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.”

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a frequent Trump critic, also defended Hutchinson in a Wednesday night speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in Simi Valley, Calif.

“Her bravery and patriotism yesterday were awesome to behold,” Cheney said of the committee’s star witness.