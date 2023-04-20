Cassady McClincy, Dempsey Bryk, More Join Thriller ‘The Snare’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead), Dempsey Bryk (Willow), Lucy Walters (Power) and Royce Johnson (Jessica Jones) are set to lead The Snare, an indie dramatic thriller marking the feature directorial debut of Merlin Camozzi.

The film, which recently wrapped production in Schenectady, NY, centers around Dani (McClincy), a straight-A student from the wrong side of the tracks, who has worked toward an academic scholarship for years. When she’s busted with a small amount of drugs, the police pressure her to become an informant, forcing her to choose between the people she most loves and the future she’s worked so hard to create.

Elizabeth Stahlmann (City on a Hill), Esther Zyskind (The Other Kingdom) and Dominic Bogart (Just Mercy) round out the cast of the pic based on an original story by Camozzi, an MFA graduate of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, who sought inspiration from his work as a lawyer to inform the script. Camozzi produced alongside Kristifor Cvijetic of Grey Star Entertainment (Dreamcatcher), Kareem Mortimer of Best Yet Entertainment (Children of God) and Jenny Leigh Reed.

Best known for her portrayal of Lydia in the final few seasons of The Walking Dead, McClincy has also recurred on Hulu’s Castle Rock while taking on guest spots on such series as Ozark, Lore and Good Behavior. She also appeared in Greg Berlanti’s groundbreaking 20th film Love, Simon, the first studio romance to spotlight a gay lead character.

Most recently portraying Airk Tanthalos in Disney+’s Willow, Bryk is otherwise best known for a starring role in the Facebook Watch horror-fantasy series The Birch. His other series credits include Heartland, Mary Kills People and Coroner. Bryk also recently starred in the indie The Fight Machine from director Andrew Thomas Hunt.

Walters previously held series regular roles on Power and Get Shorty and has also been seen on The Blacklist and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Her film credits include Tesla, Boarding School and Here Alone.

Best known for his role as Sgt. Brett Mahoney in Marvel’s The Punisher, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, Johnson has also been seen on series like The Blacklist, Madam Secretary and For Life. Notable film credits include the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Demolition and horror pic Ghost in the Graveyard.

McClincy is represented by CESD and Industry Entertainment; Bryk by Buchwald, Canopy Media Partners and The Characters Talent Agency; Walters by Innovative Artists and Authentic Talent & Literary Management; Johnson by CESD and Industry Entertainment; Stahlmann by Innovative; and Bogart by Headline Talent Agency.