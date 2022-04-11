Casper the Friendly Ghost Live-Action Series in Development at Peacock

A new live-action series about Casper the Friendly Ghost is in development at Peacock.

The show, called “Casper,” is a horror/adventure series that reimagines the origin of everyone’s favorite ghost in “a coming-of-age story that explores what it means to be alive,” per a logline.

“When a new family arrives in the small town of Eternal Falls, Casper finds himself entangled in a mystery uncovering dark secrets that have been buried for over 100 years,” the logline concludes.

“Casper” comes from writer and executive producer Kai Yu Wu (“The Flash,” “Hannibal”).

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Dreamworks Animation.

Wu is repped by UTA and Underground.

“Casper” was also the name of the 1995 movie starring Christina Ricci that featured the ghost. The character first made its TV debut in 1945.