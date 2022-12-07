Casino boss rates seven casino-heist scenes in movies and television

Casino boss Brian Stanton rates seven casino-heist scenes in movies and television for realism. He discusses the accuracy of various casino scams and gambling thieves depicted in “Casino” (1995), starring Robert De Niro; “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), with Brad Pitt and George Clooney; and “Ocean’s Thirteen” (2007). He also comments on blackjack, poker, and card counting scenes in “The Hangover” (2009), starring Zach Galifianakis and Bradley Cooper, as well as “The Cooler” (2003). Stanton analyzes how casino security deals with cheaters in “3000 Miles to Graceland” (2001) and “Croupier” (1998). Stanton is a casino boss and director of table games for Station Casinos in Las Vegas. He has over 20 years in the gaming industry and game security. Find more here: https://mobile.twitter.com/stationcasinos https://www.instagram.com/stationcasinos