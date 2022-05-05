Casey White’s tattoos show affiliation with white supremacist prison gang

Missing Alabama inmate Casey White has an affiliation with a white supremacist prison gang, the US Marshals Service revealed Thursday, as they provided photos of his tattoos they say show the connection.

Casey, who admitted to murdering a 58-year-old woman, has been on the lam since April 29 when guard Vicky White escorted him out of prison before the pair fled together. The two are not related.

The Marshals Service, who has taken over the search for the missing fugitives, released several photos of Casey’s tattoos — some of which show his association with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood.

The Marshals also released a mocked-up photo of Vicky with brown hair as she may have dyed it from her natural blonde color since fleeing with Casey.

Casey, 38, was charged with capital murder in September 2020 for fatally stabbing Connie Ridgeway. He was serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that included home invasion and carjacking when he and Vicky, 56, ran away.

Casey and Vicky had a “special relationship” while Casey was locked up for nearly two years before they disappeared.

Missing Alabama inmate Casey White has tattoos affiliated with a white supremacist prison gang, US Marshalls said. U.S. Marshals Service

Vicky White may have changed her hair color when she fled. U.S. Marshals Service; Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Vicky, who’d been with the department for 17 years, told co-workers she was bringing Casey to a mental health evaluation at the county courthouse last week — but there was no appointment on the books and the two never made it to the building.

A month before she and Casey took off, she sold her house for just under $100,000 and withdrew all her funds. She purchased a 2007 orange Ford Edge, which they may be using to travel.

Casey is a massive man standing at 6 foot 9 and weighing roughly 330 pounds. He “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the Marshals said Thursday.

The Marshals said the couple may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun.

Vicky White previously bought a 2007 orange Ford Edge. U.S. Marshals Service

Surveillance released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff shows Vicky White transporting inmate Casey White. Lauderdale County Sheriff

In 2015, Casey made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, telling them that if he ever got out of prison he would kill them. The unidentified ex-girlfriend said she is “freaking out” and fears for her life since his escape.

Casey’s mother, Connie White, told The Post earlier this week that her son is innocent and “not a monster.”

“I just have no idea why they’ve painted him as a monster,” she said.

She also alleged that Casey confessed to breaking into Connie Ridgeway’s home and stabbing her to death – because he didn’t like the Donaldson prison he’d been assigned to and wanted a change of scenery.