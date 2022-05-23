Casey White, Vicky White’s Indiana motel room has wait list

The Indiana motel room where former jail boss Vicky White and her convict beau Casey White stayed while on the run now has a long waitlist.

At least 70 true crime aficionados are on a list to stay in room 150 at the Motel 41 in Evansville, where the lovebirds spent their final days together before Vicky killed herself and Casey was caught after a chase, WAAY reported.

A motel clerk told the outlet that the ground-floor room, which normally costs $63 a night, is now going for $75 to $100.

On Sunday, 25 people called to ask for the infamous room, the clerk said, adding that staffers have removed the room number on the door after someone tried to swipe it as a souvenir.

Escaped inmate Casey White arrives at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence, Ala., after waiving extradition in Indiana, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Dan Busey/The TimesDaily via AP
Alabama Corrections officer VICKI WHITE
Vicky White fatally shot herself as cops closed in.
© Lauderdale County Sheriff’S Office/ZUMA Press Wire Service/ZUMAPRESS.com

The nondescript room features a queen-sized bed and flat-screen TV, AL.com reported.

The demand for the room has been so great that some people also have been willing to rent the one adjoining one, according to WAAY.

White, 56, the assistant commander of operations at the Lauderdale County Jail, walked out of the north Alabama lockup with the capital murder suspect on April 29, claiming she was taking him to court, before hitting the road in a car authorities say she bought for the escape.

Exterior of the 41 Motel where fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were reportedly staying in Evansville, Ind., Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
At least 70 true crime aficionados are on a list to stay in room 150 at the Motel 41 in Evansville.
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
The scene in Evansville, Indiana where fugitive Alabama inmate Casey White and prison boss Vicky White were captured Monday, May 9, 2022, at Hwy 41 & Burch Rd.
An Indiana car wash manager called police about an abandoned Ford F-150 truck they stole after Vicky’s Ford Echo broke down in Tennessee.
EvansvilleWatch
Video grabs - Surveillance released by the Lauderdale County Sheriff shows Vicki White, the assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County, transporting inmate Casey Cole White just before they disappeared, April 29, 2022.
The nation was riveted by the 11-day manhunt for Casey and Vicky White.

The nation was riveted by the 11-day manhunt, before an Indiana car wash manager called police about an abandoned Ford F-150 truck they stole after Vicky’s Ford Echo broke down in Tennessee.

Casey was recaptured, but Vicky shot herself as cops closed in. The bumbling Bonnie and Clyde duo were not related.