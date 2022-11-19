Casey Thompson among big group of Huskers that walk for Senior Day

LINCOLN – It’s Senior Day at Memorial Stadium, and a large group of Huskers were honored prior to kickoff against Wisconsin.

Quarterback Casey Thompson was among the group that walked. Thompson, who is 24 years old, is in his fifth year of college football. He is in his first year at Nebraska after spending his first four seasons at Texas. Though Thompson walked for Senior Day, he is still eligible to come back for one more season. He has talked before about being open to returning if Mickey Joseph is still at Nebraska, and he would have to pursue a new master’s program.

Other players of note who walked for Senior Day include Omar Manning, Travis Vokolek, Chancellor Brewington, Trent Hixson, Broc Bando, Colton Feist, Devin Drew, Caleb Tannor, Ochaun Mathis, Chris Kolarevic and Phalen Sanford.