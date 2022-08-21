Casey Affleck welcomes JLo to the family with throwback photo after missing brother’s wedding

Casey Affleck shared a throwback photo from 2002 accompanied by a heartfelt message with his brother Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez after missing their Georgia wedding weekend.

“Good things are worth waiting for,” he wrote on Instagram. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding.”

Despite Jennifer and Ben already getting married in Las Vegas last month, the couple hosted an intimate, three-day affair at his private, 87-acre estate over the weekend, which Casey could not attend.

Casey continued in the post to his 44,000 followers: “Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!!”

Ben and Jen first began dating in 2002 after meeting on set of the box office flop “Gigli,” and were engaged later that year. Despite planning a wedding that was intended for September 2003, they postponed the nuptials and eventually called off their engagement in January 2004, only to reunite more than a decade later.

Casey, 47, was seen in Los Angeles Saturday morning in video obtained by the New York Post. When asked why he wouldn’t be attending the ceremony, he responded, “I have other things.”

A source close to the Academy Award-winner said that “unfortunately because of family, parental obligations at home,” he had to miss the big bash, according to People.

Casey has two sons, Indiana, 18 and Atticus, 14 with ex-wife Summer Phoenix. They were married for 11 years, and he’s currently dating Caylee Cowan, 24.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted brunch for their guests after celebrating their second wedding, a modern, beautiful small family and friends event at their $8 million Georgia estate, Fox News Digital has learned.

The happy couple welcomed a few of their inner circle to their exclusive Hampton Islands home in Riceboro, Georgia, to witness their nuptials on Saturday.

Lopez was dressed in all her bridal glory wearing a custom Ralph Lauren gown, with a high neckline and ruffled sleeves to match a long train. Back-less detailing could be seen peeking through her cathedral-length veil as she walked side-by-side her husband on the grounds of their 87-acre, plantation home in the south.

Affleck’s best friend and “Good Will Hunting” co-star, Matt Damon , was seen arriving to the three-day wedding bash by private plane with his wife, Luciana Barroso, on Friday. Jimmy Kimmel was also reportedly on hand to witness his friend say “I do” once again.

Actor and director Kevin Smith, who has worked with Affleck for more than three decades, including in the upcoming Clerks III film, was also in attendance, and shared his all-white look while posing with Jay Mewes.

JLo and Ben married for the first time during a surprise ceremony just after midnight in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 17.

Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was also previously married to Cris Judd from 2001-03, and had a one-year marriage to Ojani Noa from 1997-98.