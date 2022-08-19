Casemiro move to Manchester United confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro while Chelsea continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Independent understands Casemiro will sign a four-year deal with the option of a further year at Old Trafford, with the clubs set to agree a €60m fee plus potential add-ons for the five-time Champions League winner.

Casemiro trained with Real Madrid this morning but his manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Brazil international will leave the club. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity,” Ancelotti said. “He wants to leave.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue their busy summer of transfer business and remain interested in Frenkie de Jong, Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon as well as a move for striker Aubameyang, who is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League. In other news, Nottingham Forest have signed the 22-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an initial £25m that could rise to over £42m.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon while United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.

11:50 , Jamie Braidwood

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has all but confirmed that Manchester United will sign midfielder Casemiro in the coming hours and that the 30-year-old “wants to leave” the club.

“I talked to (Casemiro) this morning,” Ancelotti said just moments ago. “He wants to try a new challenge, a new opportunity.

“I and the club understand it. With what he’s done at this club and the person he is, we have to respect it. There are talks right now, nothing is official, but he wants to leave.”

Chelsea set to complete Casedei transfer from Inter Milan

11:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Chelsea are set to complete the transfer of Cesare Casedei from Inter Milan, the Guardian report.

The 19-year-old midfielder has undergone a medical after the clubs agreed a deal of £12m plus add-ons.

Casedei becomes the latest signing of a busy summer for Chelsea.

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana not expected to leave Leicester

11:40 , Jamie Braidwood

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers expects Wesley Fofana to still be at the club after the transfer window shuts.

The defender has been the subject of two bids from Chelsea but both were rejected and nothing fresh has arrived in the last 10 days.

Rodgers has insisted all along that Fofana is not for sale and does not expect to lose him in the next fortnight.

“I don’t think so far ahead, the idea is that is he is a Leicester City player, ” he said. “He is not for sale, the club have made that clear, unless anything changes on that I would expect him to be here.

“Currently at this moment there is nothing new and nothing has changed from when we last spoke.”

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana not expected to leave Leicester

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

11:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves for an undisclosed fee, reported to be an initial £25million which could rise to over £40m with add-ons.

Midfielder Gibbs-White, 22, becomes Forest’s 16th summer signing as head coach Steve Cooper continues to revamp his squad following Premier League promotion.

Forest announced on their official website: “Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.

“The attacking midfielder has signed a five-year-deal at The City Ground.”

It’s one of the biggest signings of the transfer window so far.

Nottingham Forest complete signing of Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves

Casemiro: Manchester United close in on €60m transfer for Real Madrid midfielder

11:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Casemiro in an initial €60m (£50.8m) deal with Real Madrid, plus €10m (£8.5m) in potential add-ons, Mark Critchley reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder is set to sign a four-year contract with the option of a further year, though medical and visa issues are unlikely to allow him to play against Liverpool on Monday.

Casemiro’s arrival will finally reinforce United’s midfield, which is an area of the pitch that manager Erik ten Hag has been hoping to strengthen all summer.

The Brazil international will hope to help United hit back from a miserable start to the 2022/23 season, having lost both of their opening Premier League games.

