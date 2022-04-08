Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll & More Board Zack Snyder’s Netflix Film – The Hamden Journal

Cary Elwes (Mission: Impossible 7), Corey Stoll (Billions), Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant) and Alfonso Herrera (Ozark) have joined the cast of Zack Snyder’s Netflix film Rebel Moon, The Hamden Journal can confirm. The quartet will star alongside previously announced cast members including Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Rupert Friend and Stuart Martin.

The sci-fi pic is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman (Boutella) with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Snyder is directing from the script he wrote with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300), which was based on his and Johnstad’s story. Snyder is also producing alongside Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for The Stone Quarry, with Eric Newman of Grand Electric. Bergen Swanson is exec producing alongside Hatten, Johnstad and Sarah Bowen for Grand Electric, with VP Studio Film Ori Marmur overseeing the project for Netflix.

Elwes is known for turns in films including Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, No Strings Attached, Ella Enchanted, Saw, Cradle Will Rock, The Informant, Liar Liar, Twister, The Jungle Book, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Days of Thunder, Glory and The Princess Bride, among many others. His TV credits include Stranger Things, Life in Pieces and The Art of More. He’ll next be seen in Mission: Impossible 7, among other projects.

Stoll can currently be seen on Showtime’s Billions and will next be seen in Stephen Belber’s drama What We Do Next, the Netflix series Transatlantic and Twilight of the Gods, and the AMC series Pantheon. He’s previously appeared in such series as Ratched, Baghdad Central, The Deuce, The Strain, Girls and House of Cards. Recent film credits include West Side Story and The Many Saints of Newark.

Huisman will next be seen on the Apple TV+ series Echo 3. He’s previously appeared on such series as The Flight Attendant, The Haunting of Hill House, Game of Thrones, Orphan Black and Treme. Notable film credits include The Red Sea Diving Resort, State Like Sleep, The Age of Adeline, The Invitation, Wild, World War Z and The Young Victoria.

Herrera can currently be seen portraying cartel leader Javi Elizondro in the fourth and final season of Netflix’s Ozark and has previously appeared on series including Queen of the South, Sense8 and The Exorcist, among other projects.

