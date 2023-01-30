Carvana’s 2023 Rally Tops 100% as Options Fuel Meme-Style Frenzy

(Bloomberg) — Carvana Co. shares have doubled this year, and more head-scratching moves could be in store for the debt-strapped online used-car retailer amid bets the rally won’t last.

Some 195,000 call contracts on Carvana changed hands at 1:16 p.m. in New York Monday, above the average volume in the past 20 days, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The shares are up 26% on the day, and if the positive momentum continues through the close, the volume of bullish bets on the stock may surpass an all-time high of 371,000 contracts reached earlier this month.

Retail traders have been eagerly riding the wave of Carvana’s rally that brought back the memories of the meme-stock mania of 2021. Yet at nearly $10 a share, Carvana is far from the $370 level it enjoyed in August 2021. It plunged 98% last year as rising borrowing costs, concern over rising inflation and falling used-car prices crimped the firm’s growth outlook.

And its 2023 rally has attracted growing bets that the stock will lose momentum.

Among the companies in the Russell 1000 Index, Carvana holds the highest short interest, almost 60% of free float, according to IHS Markit’s data. It’s also the biggest gainer in the equity gauge this year.

