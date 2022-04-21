Carvana Stock Slides on Wider Loss and $1 Billion Share Offering

Text size





Carvana



stock was falling Thursday after the online used car dealer said it plans to raise up to $1 billion in capital and reported wider than expected losses in the first quarter as it grapples with network disruptions and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Carvana (ticker: CVNA) posted a loss attributable to the company of $260 million in the first quarter, or a loss per share of $2.89, compared with a loss attributable to the company of $36 million, or a loss per share of 46 cents, in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a loss per share of $1.44.

The news sent shares in Carvana down 23% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, following the earnings release, before they recovered to close up 4.6%. Carvana stock had dropped 7.4% in premarket trading on Thursday.

Carvana said it sold 105,185 cars to retail customers during the first quarter, an increase of 14% from the same quarter of 2021. Revenue for the quarter increased to $3.5 billion from $2.2 billion in the same quarter last year. ​

The company said in a separate statement that it intends to sell $2 billion in common and preferred stock which will in part be used to fund its planned acquisition of used-car auction company ADESA U.S., which Carvana said is expected to close in May. Ernie Garcia III, chief executive of Carvana, and his father, Ernie Garcia II, indicated that they would buy some of the newly issued stock.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus, used vehicle prices, and interest rate rises were among the issues impacting the industry during the quarter, Carvana said in its letter to shareholders. It said other factors were more specific to the company such as “reconditioning and logistics network disruptions.”

“We generally prepare for sales volume 6-12 months in advance, meaning we built capacity in most of our business functions for significantly more volume than we fulfilled in Q1,” Carvana said in its shareholder letter. “With our costs relatively fixed in the short term, the lower retail unit volume led to higher cost of goods sold per unit.”

Carvana said that while it faced a “uniquely difficult” environment in the first quarter, it was already seeing positive trends across its key metrics and expected to continue to gain “significant” market share in 2022.

However, the company said it would not be providing “specific numeric near-term guidance” for the remainder of the year, citing current industry trends impacting customer affordability. These include high used-vehicle prices, rapid movements in interest rates, rapid increases in fuel prices, and other macroeconomic uncertainty, Carvana said.

Write to Lina Saigol at [email protected]